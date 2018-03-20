Kia To Place Germans On Notice At NYIAS With Next Gen K900

You may have forgotten that the Kia K900 exists, or maybe you've never even heard of it, but Kia’s big luxury sedan is getting an update.

Kia tweeted some concept drawings of the new car on Monday and dropped some very official-looking images of the actual car on Tuesday on the brand’s global media site.

To recap, the Kia K900 (called the K9 in South Korea) is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan. No, it’s not a Genesis, which is under the same corporate umbrella as Kia, but it is a derivative of the BH-L platform shared with the Genesis G80 and G90. Basically, the K900 is a budget Genesis, but it’s actually very luxurious and you can even get one with Hyundai’s 420-horsepower 5.0-liter Tau V-8 engine.



User Comments

fiftysix

LOL

Funniest headline in years.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2018 1:37:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

cidflekken

"Dignity and Integrity" WTF?

Blatantly copying the styling of other cars is "dignity and integrity"? Exterior of the LIncoln MKS. Interior a shameless melding of the S/7/A8 interiors.

How can Kia/Genesis/Hyundai ever expect to be taken seriously when they don't demonstrate an ounce of originality or innovation?

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2018 2:02:37 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

TheSteve

Skip the "put on notice" click-bait and sensationalization. Kia and Hyundai are upping their game, and that's good for everyone. Rest assured that "The Germans" are not quaking in their boots at this time.

Sometime in the future, if Kia or Hyundai (or anyone else) appears to threaten a German brand's wellbeing, you can be sure that "The Germans" will work aggressively to up their own game, and to maintain or advance their own position.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2018 2:02:56 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

FAQMD

I say give Kia a chance ... let them compete and lets see what happens.

Obviously people impressed with the emblem on the car will not be attracted to the KIa but there are a lot of folk who prefer to be less noticed but appreciate the quality and luxury without the badge/logo.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2018 2:20:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

countguy

LMAO

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 3/20/2018 2:24:47 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

