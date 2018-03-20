Kia To Place Germans On Notice At NYIAS With Next Gen K900

You may have forgotten that the Kia K900 exists, or maybe you've never even heard of it, but Kia’s big luxury sedan is getting an update. Kia tweeted some concept drawings of the new car on Monday and dropped some very official-looking images of the actual car on Tuesday on the brand’s global media site.



To recap, the Kia K900 (called the K9 in South Korea) is a full-size, rear-wheel-drive luxury sedan. No, it’s not a Genesis, which is under the same corporate umbrella as Kia, but it is a derivative of the BH-L platform shared with the Genesis G80 and G90. Basically, the K900 is a budget Genesis, but it’s actually very luxurious and you can even get one with Hyundai’s 420-horsepower 5.0-liter Tau V-8 engine.







