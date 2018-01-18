Kia Working On Full Sized SUV Based Off Telluride Concept

You’ll recall the Kia Borrego, a body-on-frame SUV introduced by the Korean manufacturer at the colossally wrong moment.

Fuel prices skyrocketed, the economy tanked, and the Borrego was shuffled off to the glue factory after a single model year. Hardly the machine’s fault, then.

In 2016, Kia showed off the Telluride concept, a full-sized SUV with a lantern jaw. With American buying habits consistently trending in that direction, it may be an opportune moment for Kia to re-enter the segment. According to Aussie site motoring.com.au, that time may be now.



cidflekken

Honestly, based on the state of the full-size SUV market and the designs, or lack thereof, available, if Kia re-worked the headlights and grille a bit to make them more sleek, this could be a very attractive SUV. I like the rear taillights on the concept as they are distinctive but not garish. The profile is tasteful without outright cloning all of the SUVs with that overused rear-window upsweep like the Pilot, Atlas, Santa Fe, and Ascent. Do it, Kia!

dumpsty

Makes sense. The brand needs a full-size SUV b/c their customers will buy them. And the Sorento shouldn't get much larger than it already is. I have actually started to see a few more Borrego's recently as well.

Also, if Kia is getting the big SUV, they'll share R&D costs & other parts with the (not-yet-announced) Genesis luxury SUV.

