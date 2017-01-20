Kids born today will never need a driver's license

Meet Henrik Christensen, a famous Danish roboticist and Professor of Computer Science. In February, he will be meeting thirty of the world’s top scientists at the University of California at San Diego to discuss challenges in robotics and automation, as well as autonomous mobility and making it safe.



In a recent interview for The San Diego Union-Tribune, Christensen revealed his prediction for the future of the automotive industry. Just when BMW debuts its self-driving 5 Series prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show, the tech engineer is confident that autonomous cars are only 10-15 years away from becoming an integral part of our life.



