Kids born today will never need a driver's license

gaf42 submitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:48:44 AM

1 user comments | Views : 586 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.4wheelsnews.com

Tag Link: autonomous cars

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Meet Henrik Christensen, a famous Danish roboticist and Professor of Computer Science.

In February, he will be meeting thirty of the world’s top scientists at the University of California at San Diego to discuss challenges in robotics and automation, as well as autonomous mobility and making it safe.

In a recent interview for The San Diego Union-Tribune, Christensen revealed his prediction for the future of the automotive industry. Just when BMW debuts its self-driving 5 Series prototype at the Consumer Electronics Show, the tech engineer is confident that autonomous cars are only 10-15 years away from becoming an integral part of our life.

Read Article


Kids born today will never need a driver's license

About the Author

gaf42

gaf42 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

When I was younger, the prediction was (paraphrased) "With the way robotics are going, everyone will have a 20-hour workweek and enjoy a higher standard of living; finding new ways to entertain ourselves during all our extra free time will become the social problem of the day."

Ah... yup :-/

I'm still waiting for everyone to be flying around in jetpacks and bubble-topped flying cars, like they predicted back in the 1960s (and please, nobody point me at that joke Terrafugia, which has proven to be as practical and popular as an amphicar).

I've formed the opinion that humans are crap at predicting the future. Just like predicting the weather, the further out you get, the wilder the divergence from reality.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 1/20/2017 2:05:02 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]