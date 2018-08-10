Klassen is offering to convert the Rolls-Royce Cullinan into a long-wheelbase model

Once considered the most anticipated sports utility vehicle in the world, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan was the brand’s first SUV. Since it was launch, the ultra-luxurious SUV has been exceeding the Rolls-Royce sales expectations. Now, the Cullinan is made more opulent with a stretched wheelbase version as created by German company Klassen.



Tagged as the Rolls-Royce of SUVs, the Cullinan is meant to appeal to wealthy customers looking for a potent, ultra-luxurious yet highly practical SUV.



