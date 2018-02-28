Kylie Jenner's Baby Daddy Gifts Her A $1.4 Million Ferrrari For Having His Child

Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott gifted her a $1. 4 million Ferrari La Ferrari after she delivered his child. Jenner and Scott welcomed baby girl, “Stormi” on Feb. 1. Jenner explicitly said she didn’t get paid to “announce” her pregnancy, which was kept a secret until her delivery. But the celeb certainly reaped financial benefits in her push present.



The black hybrid features gullwing doors, a digital dashboard, V-12 engine at 9000 rpm and 663 pound-feet of torque. The LaFerrari is fast, but gas guzzling. But we doubt Jenner cares about the fuel efficiency. She posted videos of the car on her Snapchat, which were documented below by an Instagram fan account.





