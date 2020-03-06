LA Protests: I Promise Officer, It Didn't Look This Way When I Left It

Last weekend, protestors and looters took to the streets of Los Angeles, as well as dozens of other cities across the United States, to protest the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The video below from YouTuber and car photographer effspot provides us with a shocking look at what happened in The City of Angels.



The vast majority of the video shows looters breaking into stores and stealing anything they could find. At one stage, looters smash through the glass windows and doors at an Alexander McQueen, stealing many expensive items from the fashion outlet. For car enthusiasts like ourselves, however, things really hit home when the YouTuber stumbles across a black Porsche 911 GT3 RS that was also destroyed.



