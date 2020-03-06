LA Protests: I Promise Officer, It Didn't Look This Way When I Left It

Agent009 submitted on 6/3/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:06:55 PM

0 user comments | Views : 498 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Last weekend, protestors and looters took to the streets of Los Angeles, as well as dozens of other cities across the United States, to protest the death of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis.

The video below from YouTuber and car photographer effspot provides us with a shocking look at what happened in The City of Angels.

The vast majority of the video shows looters breaking into stores and stealing anything they could find. At one stage, looters smash through the glass windows and doors at an Alexander McQueen, stealing many expensive items from the fashion outlet. For car enthusiasts like ourselves, however, things really hit home when the YouTuber stumbles across a black Porsche 911 GT3 RS that was also destroyed.

 



Read Article


LA Protests: I Promise Officer, It Didn't Look This Way When I Left It

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]