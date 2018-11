Genovation Cars has brought its fully electric 220 mph GXE supercar to this year’s LA Auto Show, following its CES 2018 reveal from earlier this year.

Since then, the GXE has gone on to earn a Guinness Book of World Records title for a street legal electric car with a speed of 190.48 mph (306.5 km/h) in the standing mile. The GXE is also the first street legal electric car to hit a top speed of 209 mph (336 km/h), although the automaker says it can actually do 220 mph (354 km/h).