LAAUTOSHOW: If The Audi e-tron GT Is The Future Of The EV Are You Ready To Trade In Your Fossil Fuel Relic?

I’d be hard pressed to find a more exciting car here at the LA Auto Show than Audi’s announcement of its sport-back e-tron GT.
Although the teasers and camo version drip released over the previous 2 days made it out to be a S7 sportback body plopped onto a 2019 Porsche Taycan powertrain, we were pumped to see more.
Seeing the real thing in person at an Audi event this week, which we were brought to on Audi’s generous dime, was an experience unto itself.Los Angeles Auto Show
Honestly, I do like the design here, except the Altima-inspired side taillight design. The only downside to this design is what appears to be compromised headroom in the rear, which puts it at a disadvantage against a Model S. — cidflekken (View Profile)
The leader in the segment will be the one who can bring the quick charge to market. I've traveled in a model S 500 miles and it's really a hassle. The supercharging takes at least 30 min, and when you're traveling that a lot of charging time.The 10 min and under charge will be the catalyst for the auto industry.— AutoAficionado (View Profile)
