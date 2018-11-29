LAAUTOSHOW: If The Audi e-tron GT Is The Future Of The EV Are You Ready To Trade In Your Fossil Fuel Relic?

I’d be hard pressed to find a more exciting car here at the LA Auto Show than Audi’s announcement of its sport-back e-tron GT. Although the teasers and camo version drip released over the previous 2 days made it out to be a S7 sportback body plopped onto a 2019 Porsche Taycan powertrain, we were pumped to see more.

Seeing the real thing in person at an Audi event this week, which we were brought to on Audi’s generous dime, was an experience unto itself.







Los Angeles Auto Show















































































































