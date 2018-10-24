LAAUTOSHOW: Jeep Scrambler Debut Could Be As Early As This November, Is The Ranger's Goose Already Cooked?

Jeep hasn’t said much its highly-anticipated pickup, but a new report is indicating the model could be unveiled at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November.

While Car Magazine simply says the truck is expected to debut at the show, it’s a fitting location since the 2018 Wrangler bowed at last year’s event. The timeline also matches up with comments from the late Sergio Marchionne who said the model would arrive at dealerships early next year. More recent reports have suggested the Scrambler will be in showrooms by April of 2019.