LAAUTOSHOW: Meet The AMAZING 700 HP Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport

The 515 kW (700 hp) racing version of the road-legal 911 GT2 RS sports car is limited to 200 units and can be run at clubsport events as well as selected motorsport meets. “For the upcoming years, our customers will not only race the GT2 RS Clubsport on track days but also at international motor racing events. We are currently holding very productive talks with the race organiser SRO,” says Dr Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars.







The technology of the race car from Weissach is based on the high-performance 911 GT2 RS sports car, just like in the 935, which Porsche unveiled nine weeks ago. Both share the same engine as their road-legal relative: a state-of-the-art 3.8-litre flat-six twin-turbo motor. Power from the rear engine is transferred via a rigidly mounted seven-speed Porsche dual clutch gearbox (PDK) to the 310-millimetre-wide rear wheels. Like in all other racing versions of the 911, the driver changes gears via ergonomically positioned shift paddles on the steering wheel. The positioning of the engine behind the rear axle ensures excellent traction and braking performances. Six-piston aluminium monobloc racing callipers on the front axle in combination with internally ventilated and grooved steel brake discs with a 390-millimeter diameter provide excellent deceleration values at the front axle. The rear axle is fitted with four-piston callipers and 380-millimeter discs.







ike the road-legal 911 GT2 RS, the 1,390-kilogram Clubsport version is equipped with PSM (Porsche Stability Management) including traction control as well as an anti-lock braking system (ABS). Thanks to a so-called map switch positioned on the centre console, these assistance systems can be adjusted separately or switched off completely, depending on the driving situation.



The carbon steering wheel and the colour display behind it have been taken from the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R model. A massive safety cage combined with a racing bucket seat and a six-point safety harness ensure maximum safety. Air conditioning provides optimal cooling of the interior.





Technical description



Concept:

– Single-seater near-standard non-road-homologated race car

– Basis: Porsche 911 GT2 RS (991.2)



Weight/dimensions:

– Weight: ca. 1,390 kg

– Length: 4,743 mm

– Width: 1,978 mm

– Total height: 1,359 mm

– Wheelbase: 2,457 mm



Engine:

– Water-cooled 6-cylinder aluminium twin-turbo rear-mounted boxer engine and rigid suspension; 3,800 cc; stroke 77.5 mm; bore 102 mm; ca. 515 kW (700 hp)

– 4-valve technology with camshaft adjustment and valve-lift switchover

– Vario-Cam Plus

– Electronic engine management (Continental SDI 9)

– DMSB-approved 100-cell metal catalytic converter

– Rear silencer with twin tailpipes mounted centrally



Transmission:

– 7-speed PDK gearbox with rigid suspension and short throw

– Dual mass flywheel

– Internal pressurised oil lubrication with active oil cooling

– Limited slip differential optimised for racing



Bodywork:

– Weight-optimised bodyshell in aluminium-steel composite design

– CFRP motorsport rear wing

– Enlarged air inlets with integrated LED headlights in 4-point design

– CFRP roof with removable escape hatch complying with FIA Art. 275a

– Lightweight CFRP front hood with quick release catches

– Removable CFRP rear hood with quick release catches

– 115-litre FT3 safety fuel cell, refuelling through the front hood

– Welded-in safety cage

– Recaro racing bucket seat with longitudinal seat adjustment and padding system in accordance with FIA Standard 8862/2009

– 6-point safety harness

– Air jack system (three jacks)

– Fire extinguishing system with electronic release unit



Suspension:

– Front axle: McPherson suspension strut; adjustable height, camber and track, optimised stiffness with high-performance spherical bearings, centre-locking wheel nuts; 3-way racing dampers, reinforced tie-rod; electro-mechanical power steering with variable steering ratio; blade anti-roll bar

– Rear axle: McPherson multi-link rear axle; adjustable height, camber and track, optimised stiffness with high-performance spherical bearings, centre-locking wheel nuts; 3-way racing dampers, reinforced tie-rod, blade anti-roll bar



Brakes:

– Brake system: Two separate brake circuits for front and rear axles; adjustable via brake balance bar system

– Front axle: Six-piston aluminium monobloc racing brake callipers with anti-knock-back piston springs; steel brake discs, internally ventilated with 390 mm diameter, racing brake pads, optimised brake cooling ducts

– Rear axle: Four-piston aluminium monobloc racing brake callipers with anti-knock-back piston springs; steel brake discs, internally ventilated with 380 mm diameter, racing brake pads, optimised brake cooling ducts



Electrical system:

– Instrument cluster consisting of COSWORTH ICD with integrated data logger, sport Chrono watch and boost gauge in a vintage finish

– Removable Porsche steering wheel with shift paddles

– PSM (Porsche Stability Management) with ABS, Traction Control and Electronic Stability Control (able to be completely switched off)

– Centre console with map switch to adjust the ABS, ESC, TC and switch

between preset tyre circumferences

– Porsche Track Precision Race App

– Integrated lap trigger

– Lightweight lithium-ion (Li-Fe-Po-) battery, 60 Ah, leakproof, mounted in passenger footwell

– Emergency cut-off switch in cockpit and outside left of the windscreen

– Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

– Air conditioning



Rims/Tyres:

– Front axle: One-piece light-alloy forged wheels

10.5J x 18 offset 28 with centre-locking nut; Michelin transport tyres 27/65-R18

– Rear axle: One-piece light-alloy forged wheels

12.5J x 18 offset 46 with centre-locking nut; Michelin transport tyres 31/71-R18



Colour:

White water-based paint













