LAAUTOSHOW: Tis The Season For Giving - Which Of These Would You Want To Find Under Your Tree?

The holiday season is rapidly approaching and if you are like us, you are searching for that perfect gift.
The LA Auto Show press days have just wrapped up and we saw more than a few welcome gifts for that special person that is hard to buy for. Now comes the harder question, will it be a new SUV, EV, sports car, or pickup.Can that new Gladiator fit in the garage or maybe just deliver the tree and you keep the truck? Could there be a new EV SUV in your future? Maybe it's time to order that new 911 you always wanted? You get the idea, the economy is booming and it may be the best time to get that big gift while you can.Check out the below photo recap and see if you might have that perfect splurge to make it in your driveway.Los Angeles Auto Show
— Agent009 (View Profile)
Honor thy error as a hidden intention.
— Agent009 (View Profile)
The blonde! (Sorry couldn't resist) Make it the Ford GT Gulf.
— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
The blonde! (Sorry couldn't resist) Make it the Ford GT Gulf.
— PUGPROUD (View Profile)
LOL. The blond was my first choice too. I will go with the Lexus, but hopefully another color beside school bus yellow.
— Truthy (View Profile)
LOL. The blond was my first choice too. I will go with the Lexus, but hopefully another color beside school bus yellow.
— Truthy (View Profile)
