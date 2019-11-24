LAAutoShow: Are YOU Feeling The Audi e-tron Sportback's More Streamlined Design?

Agent00R submitted on 11/24/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:08:14 AM
Although the Tesla Cybertruck took the wind out of every electric vehicle's debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, we're not going to forget.
At least for now.One of those autos was the all-new Audi e-tron Sportback.2019 LA Auto Show**READ the Audi e-tron Sportback's press release HERE!Essentially, it's just an all-new form factor for the e-tron SUV. You know, the Audi EV SUV that looks pretty much like every other Audi and only achieves 204 miles on a full charge. Audi's been sort of sneaky with the launch of the Sportback. That's because it didn't note the vehicle's range by the EPA within the released materials. It just says 277 miles but there's a catch: That's the WLTP standard. The only thing the Sportback has going for it is that it's coefficient of drag is lower at .25. The e-tron SUV's is .28. So, hopefully the Sportback can net a few more miles on a full charge. We'll let you know when Audi releases an EPA figure.Until then, check out the e-tron Sportback's real-life photos, right here on AutoSpies.com.2019 LA Auto Show
