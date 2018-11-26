#LAAutoShow: Audi's Tesla Killing Audi E-Tron GT To Be Based On Porsche Taycan

Agent009 submitted on 11/26/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:55:09 AM

0 user comments | Views : 586 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

There’s a few new teaser images of the upcoming 2020 Audi E-Tron GT due to be fully revealed at the LA Auto Show this week, which is based on the Porsche Taycan and previews a slightly different German challenger to the Tesla Model S.



Read Article


#LAAutoShow: Audi's Tesla Killing Audi E-Tron GT To Be Based On Porsche Taycan

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]