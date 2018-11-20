LAAutoShow: BREAKING! All-new Images LEAK Of REFRESHED Genesis G90 — Thoughts?

As the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) creeps just around the bend, more vehicles are starting to emerge. This one's a bit of a whopper.



Hyundai's luxury division, Genesis, revealed the flagship G90 not too long ago. Having had the chance to drive it, I actually dug it quite a bit. I would have definitely picked that up over, say, the last-gen Lexus LS.



But, it seems that slow sales may have spurred the need for a drastic redesign of the large luxury sedan.



While I brought you sketches of the refreshed G90 just days ago, we've got a nice batch of images via Carscoops. According to that publication, they don't exactly know where the images came about. Regardless, it has them and we're bringing them to you now.



Although the interior looks largely like a carryover, the exterior gets a more aggressive look. Check out the all-new front grille, headlights, and rear end. The side profile remains largely the same.



Do you see anything else, Spies?



What are YOUR first impressions of the refreshed G90? Is it enough? Was it too much?



