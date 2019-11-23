LAAutoShow: EXCLUSIVE! Check Out The Tech In The All-new Defender, Up Close And Personal!

Agent00R submitted on 11/23/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:31:06 PM
As self-proclaimed technology geeks, if there's one thing we dig it's well thought-out tech.
It's been really fun over the past 10 or so years watching auto manufacturers push their boundaries. There's been some innovation but, frankly, it's still quite a bit behind what's being cooked up in today's Palo Alto labs.2019 LA Auto ShowHaving said that, Agent 001 spent some time inside of the all-new Land Rover Defender. But rather than just get interior shots, he spent time running through the infotainment system and off-roading screens.There's some pretty cool stuff happening here. Note how the screen shows which differential is working and how you can change if its locked/not locked or in auto mode. I love the wade sensing and slope assist. That may just come in handy if you're an off-road nut actually using your all-new Defender.See for yourself, below!2019 LA Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
#HondaElement— MDarringer (View Profile)
