LAAutoShow: EXCLUSIVE! Detailed, Real-life Shots Of The 2020 Lincoln Aviator You Won't See ANYWHERE Else!

Agent00R submitted on 11/28/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:09:55 AM
0 user comments | Views : 412 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
Although there's a tremendous amount of buzz emanating from an electric vehicle manufacturer that came out of stealth during yesterday's AutoMobility, we're a bit more concerned with things that aren't vaporware.
You know, vehicles you and I will actually be able to drive soon. For us, one of the key debuts at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) is the 2020 Lincoln Aviator. There's plenty of reasons why too. Los Angeles Auto Show**Read the 2020 Lincoln Aviator's press release HERE!For starters, the all-new Aviator is being shown in production form for the very first time. In addition, it will be available on showroom floors this summer.According to Lincoln, the vehicle will be available with two powertrain options: 1) A 3.0-liter six-cylinder motor good for 400 horsepower and 400 lb.-ft. of torque. 2) A hybrid variant that comes together with the six-cylinder for total system output of 450 horsepower and 600 lb.-ft. of torque. Not bad, right?If you've been digging what Lincoln has delivered in form of the all-new Navigator then something tells us you'll LOVE what they've done with the Aviator. Trying to understand why? Just scope out our real-life snaps of the all-new Aviator, below. Los Angeles Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news