#LAAutoShow: FIRST Good Look At The All-new Hyundai Palisade — Are YOU Putting This 7-seater On YOUR Short List?

Although it seems that the giants from Japan have awoken from their slumber and completely decimated the headway the Korean automakers had made, don't count them out just yet.

That's because Hyundai's still alive and kicking.

Further proof of this can be found in its all-new, seven-seat sport-utility vehicle dubbed the Palisade.

Los Angeles Auto Show

**READ the 2020 Hyundai Palisade's press release HERE!

While you may quickly confuse it with the all-new Santa Fe that's made its way to showrooms recently, we implore you to take a closer look. In real life you'll know right away when you see a Palisade. That's because it's so damn big.

To give you a better idea of what this all-new Hyundai is about, Agent 001 made sure to capture the 2020 Palisade, inside and out. Scope out the details, right here on AutoSpies.com!


Los Angeles Auto Show






















































































