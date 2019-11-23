LAAutoShow: FIRST In-person Look At The All-new Land Rover Defender — What's YOUR Thoughts, Spies?

So, I will always be the first to admit here on AutoSpies that I am not a truck guy.
While I appreciate them and have grown to understand them, I am still not going to be head over heels for a truck.
One vehicle I grew up fascinated with was the Land Rover Defender.
2019 LA Auto Show
Partly because they were uncommon but also because they were a utilitarian's dream. They were basic trucks meant to do the unthinkable off-road. Because of that, they were cool. Then they became a "must have" item in the swankiest areas of the country. Just go out to the Hamptons, Newport, Malibu or Laguna Beach and you'll see what I mean.
The all-new Defender has big shoes to fill. Frankly, I am on the fence as to whether or not it will do the job.
To help suss this out, I wanted to elevate Agent 001's snaps from the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. That's because he was quite thorough in his pictures.
Take a peek, below, and let us know what you think, Spies!
