LAAutoShow: Fill In The Blank — "The All-new Lexus ES F Sport's DESIGN Leaves Me Feeling ____________."

Toyota's luxury division, Lexus, has really been putting its neck out on the line in recent years. While I can't say I've been impressed with every design — and I know I am not alone in saying that — I must say one thing certainly holds true.



Each and every design makes you feel something. And, to me, that's better than a design not saying anything at all. Props to Lexus for taking risks and not playing it safe.



Los Angeles Auto Show



You see this with the all-new Lexus ES. Years ago it looked vaguely like a bar of soap. It was boring, tired and most likely to be found in all the retirement home parking lots in Boca Raton.



Now though, that's all changed.



With the latest-gen ES, Lexus has dialed in the same chutzpah found in the all-new LS sedan. Before I put my thoughts down on paper, however, I wanted to see what YOU think of the all-new ES350 F Sport, Spies.



Let 'er rip!





Los Angeles Auto Show

















































