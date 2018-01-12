#LAAutoShow: Get A Load Of The All-new Chevrolet Blazer — Is THIS What GM Needs MORE Of To WIN?

Agent00R submitted on 11/30/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:33:19 PM

2 user comments | Views : 598 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Let's get down to brass tacks, Spies.

It was a rough week for General Motors.

After a slew of bad news and hearing retorts from the President of the United States, it seems that once the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show kicked off things calmed down. In other words, there weren't any more plant closures or announcements of lay offs.

Los Angeles Auto Show

I would consider that good news.

Leafing through the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show photo gallery, I was seeking something new and interesting from GM. And, won't you know it, we got you covered.

Officially revealed in September, the all-new, 2019 Blazer was seen in the flesh by us for the first time. After examining the vehicle thoroughly, I just couldn't help but wonder after this week's news: Is THIS more of what GM needs to be doing in order to WIN buyer's attention?

What say you, Spies?


Los Angeles Auto Show





























































#LAAutoShow: Get A Load Of The All-new Chevrolet Blazer — Is THIS What GM Needs MORE Of To WIN?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

It needs attractive, iconic vehicles like the 63 Stingray kind of impactful amazingness. The Blazer is a cacophony of discordant lines.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/30/2018 11:41:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MBKing

GM needs to just go ahead and shut down their SUV efforts as well.

MBKing (View Profile)

Posted on 12/1/2018 12:08:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]