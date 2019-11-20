

Hyundai's press release follows:



Hyundai Reveals Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at 2019 AutoMobility LA Vision T is the seventh Hyundai Design Center Concept from Hyundai Motor Company

Vision T Hybrid SUV Concept is an Innovative, Eco-focused, Compact SUV Design with Functional Dynamism as a Core Concept Vision

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 – Hyundai today unveiled its innovative Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept at 2019 AutoMobility LA. The Vision T is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing Hyundai’s evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design language. “We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. The SUV concept has a matte-green exterior finish and is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain indicating its eco-lifestyle focus and inherent balance with the environment in which it is driven.





2019 LA Auto Show





VISION T Design Guided by Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design principle, Vision T design themes revolve around the concept of Dynamism and as such, the Vision T Concept aspires to be on the cutting edge of the most dynamic SUV designs. It is a vision of the new urban adventurer SUV design direction.

Vision T Plug-in Hybrid SUV Design Concept Dimensions Dimensions VISION T Design Concept Overall Length 181.5 in. Width 79.3 in. Height 67.1 in. Wheelbase 110.4 in.

The Vision T side profile conveys a continual sense of speed and forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. In contrast to prevailing compact SUV designs, Vision T uses crisp geometric angles and edges to create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines. Dynamic Spirit Two derivative sub-themes of the dynamism fundamental design concept are Parametric Fantasy and Transcendent Connectivity. In these sub-themes, all parametric surfaces are connected from the body to either light or trim features. It features seamless connectivity free from distinct design boundaries. Ambient light reflects off these concave and convex lines creating an extreme sense of tension. Charisma is added with the evolution of a Hidden Signature Lamp derived from the Le Fil Rouge and Grandeur Face Lift. At higher speeds, the Parametric Air Shutter is an original developmental feature that actively adjusts both aerodynamics and design appearance. Parametric Air Shutter Grille Design When stationary, the grille is closed and static. Once in motion, each individual cell of the grille design continues to move in a prescribed sequence, creating a truly dynamic forward demeanor. This dynamic character includes the functional effect of controlling airflow to the powertrain, optimizing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency. Integrated Hidden Signature Headlamp When the powertrain is started, the dark-chrome matte hue of the integrated hidden signature headlamp system features a half-mirror system that has a chromium appearance which transforms into functional lighting on demand. Hyundai designers elevated the appeal of luminous parametric design through hidden DRLs, while the hidden signature lamp represents the next generation of this Hyundai design innovation. Vision T Profile The side window design is ultra-clean and seamless, with a futuristic frameless daylight opening and a satin chrome garnish. The oversize satin chrome alloy wheels feature ample voided area with dark orange brake calipers visible within the split-five-spoke wheel design. The beveled sides of the wheel spokes feature a matte-gray finish descending into the voided areas, highlighting the brilliance of the satin chrome spoke faces. From above, a special glass pattern is embossed within the roof glass structure. These dynamic effects carry into the Hyundai logo design. The H design is dark chrome; when illuminated it is enhanced with a bright green and deep red hue for sharper dimensionality. The sequenced lighting theme carries through to the rear of the vehicle, demonstrated when the powertrain is shut down and the rear tail lamps and Hyundai logo follow a prescribed light extinguishing sequence, with the Hyundai logo as the last of the rear lighting signature to cease illumination.



The Vision T charging port is located on the passenger side rear quarter panel and features a sliding cover. When charging, “Blue Drive” is illuminated, indicating the system is actively charging. The battery state of charge is also visually indicated externally in a metered, circular light cluster, creating a complete circle appearance when fully charged.



2019 LA Auto Show













































