LAAutoShow: Kia Set To Reveal All-new SUV In SoCal And A Spy Pinpoints What It May Be...

Thanks to a hot tip inbound from a Spy, we've got some Kia news for you related to the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show.



That's because Kia is going to be revealing an all-new product for the US market. That would be the Seltos sport-utility vehicle. Set to square up against the likes of the Honda HR-V, Toyota CH-R, Mazda CX-3, Hyundai Kona and Nissan Kicks, clearly, it's going to have its work cut out for itself.



According to a Kia-centric website, theKEEA, the Seltos has had global success in other markets like India and South Korea. Let's see if Kia can replicate those sales in the States.



To learn more about the Seltos, click "Read Article," below.



North American premiere at the Los Angeles auto show As we have mentioned before, the Seltos will also be landing in the U.S. as well. You can expect to get your first look at the U.S. version of the Kia Seltos at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show.



