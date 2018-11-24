#LAAutoShow: LEAKED! First OFFICIAL Pictures Of The Next-gen Porsche 911 992 Make Their Way ONLINE

In the first leak before the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS), the all-new Porsche 911 has made its way online.



Given how many spy photographs of the 911 have been snapped in the past few months, featuring vehicles that were virtually undisguised, there shouldn't be too many surprises here. For example, we've already seen the 992 911 in this particular shade of blue.

LA Auto Show Preview

According to reports, these several low-res images were posted to an online forum. From there, the shots have started making their way to online publications.

Not sure about you, Spies, but I am thinking that 992 looks pretty hot in that dark silver.


CANADIANCOMMENTS

Hopefully you can delete some if not all of the script on the rear end. As well the wheels are so big on this 911 they make the disc's look tiny like on an economy car.

