LAAutoShow: LEAKED! The All-new Hyundai Palisade BREAKS Cover BEFORE Its Big Debut...

Breaking news hitting the interwebz tonight.



That's because a vehicle set to debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) broke cover WAY early. That's right, folks. We've got a leak on our hands.

Dubbed the Hyundai Palisade, it is essentially the sister vehicle to the all-new Kia Telluride. That means we're talking about a full-size sport-utility vehicle that will go up against the biggest and baddest out there.

As of this writing, details are pretty much non existent; however, as you can see below we've got the full size image as it was posted on a Russian website.

Stay tuned for more updates around the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show!





User Comments

TheSteve

Yikes! Did Hyundai hire Infiniti designers for this one?

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 11/13/2018 12:52:49 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

