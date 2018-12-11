LAAutoShow: LEAKED! The All-new Hyundai Palisade BREAKS Cover BEFORE Its Big Debut...

Breaking news hitting the interwebz tonight.



That's because a vehicle set to debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) broke cover WAY early. That's right, folks. We've got a leak on our hands.



Dubbed the Hyundai Palisade, it is essentially the sister vehicle to the all-new Kia Telluride. That means we're talking about a full-size sport-utility vehicle that will go up against the biggest and baddest out there.



As of this writing, details are pretty much non existent; however, as you can see below we've got the full size image as it was posted on a Russian website.



Stay tuned for more updates around the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show!











