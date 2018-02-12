#LAAutoShow: Lexus Goes ALL IN With The LC500, Shows It In Yellow — Is It AWESOME or AWFUL?

Lexus is a bit like a slippery eel.

Sometimes they're just hard to get a handle on.

Take, for example, the LC500 it brought to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Painted a very vibrant shade of yellow, it is unlike any other LC we've ever seen.

Well, except for the 2016 SEMA Show car that was developed by a tuning house.

What's peculiar about the latest yellow LC is that when I just checked the company's configurator, I noticed there is not a yellow paint you can spec. Is this a one off? Is it a special edition? Just a show car?

Curiosity aside, we want to know: Is the yellow Lexus LC500 AWESOME or AWFUL?


