LAAutoShow: Lexus Goes ALL IN With The LC500, Shows It In Yellow — Is It AWESOME or AWFUL?

Lexus is a bit like a slippery eel.
Sometimes they're just hard to get a handle on. Take, for example, the LC500 it brought to the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Painted a very vibrant shade of yellow, it is unlike any other LC we've ever seen.Los Angeles Auto ShowWell, except for the 2016 SEMA Show car that was developed by a tuning house. What's peculiar about the latest yellow LC is that when I just checked the company's configurator, I noticed there is not a yellow paint you can spec. Is this a one off? Is it a special edition? Just a show car?Curiosity aside, we want to know: Is the yellow Lexus LC500 AWESOME or AWFUL?Los Angeles Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
