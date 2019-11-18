LAAutoShow: Photo OVERLOAD! MORE Pics Of The Ford Mustang Mach-E — 00R Gets Up Close And Personal At NYC Debut

The past few days have been very interesting for Ford.
With the launch of its very first all-electric vehicle, the all-new Mustang Mach-E, we're seeing something BIG happen. Not only is it the marque's first foray into the full-on EV market, it's also a radical departure from its typical sport-utility vehicle offering. This is what happens when you leverage the Mustang name and turn it into a sub-brand.
**READ the Ford Mustang Mach-E press release HERE!
**SEE the FIRST REAL-LIFE pics of the Mustang Mach-E HERE!
While I am glad to have learned more about the Mach-E after its leak and get a good first impression, thanks to Agent 001's handiwork at the Los Angeles launch, ultimately, nothing can replace seeing it for yourself in the flesh. And, the Ford team was kind enough to invite me to an intimate viewing in New York City today.
First impression?
This Mach-E has some juice to it. Its design has panache and I welcome this with arms wide open. The 2020 Explorer I've been driving for the week is a styling snoozer. This, on the other hand, has looks that make me want to put one in my driveway. When I compare the Mach-E to the Tesla Model Y, I can't help but notice the peculiar proportions of the latter. Additionally, the Mach-E has a bigger footprint than I expected. This is a real midsize SUV, it is not a compact.
The coolest part about the Mach-E's exterior design is the visual trick that Ford's VERY proud of. While the side profile is painted to give the illusion of a coupe, the roof is actually masked in black — see the images below. At 6'8, I can fit comfortably in the rear seat with about one inch of headroom. Bonus points for the one-piece panoramic glass roof that seems to take creative license from the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque. It makes the interior more airy and less claustrophobic.
Getting more comfortable behind the wheel you have the instrument panel, which is pretty crisp. Located in the center is the massive 15.5-inch display, which is also reasonably crisp. I don't think it's quite as sharp as a Retina Display though, which will leave Apple users wanting more.
I leafed through some of the screens to try and get an idea of the menus and user experience, but it seemed as though this pre-production unit may not have been a representation of what will ship. This is evidenced by the driving modes, the most intense is named Stampede where as we've been told that it will actually be known as Unbridled. Also, the navigation screen didn't show our location in midtown Manhattan. So, the jury's out on the UX and software for now.
Although it was a pre-production auto, the build quality and fit/finish seemed as you'd expect in a Ford. Quite good. The leather in the First Edition is of much higher quality than I expected. It felt more like Nappa leather and similar to what you'd find in an Audi or BMW product. Lastly, one nice touch is the Bang & Olufsen "soundbar," which is integrated into the dash.
The frunk can fit a couple nice-sized pieces of luggage. This is in addition to a nicely sized rear cargo space although I suspect that severely sloping rear windscreen will make fitting large boxes problematic. Another neat feature that Ford patented is the rear parcel shelf that keeps a low profile when the rear hatch is opened up.
Overall, I walked away much more impressed than I already was walking into today's event. Ford definitely earned its props with the Mach-E.
