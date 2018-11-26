#LAAutoShow RUMOR: GM Internally In 'PANIC MODE' Over 2019 Pickup Trucks

Dateline 2018 #LAAutoShow- One of the best things about auto shows that make them still worth attending are the live streaming rumors being peddled by those in the know.


Just go sit at a bar, get your favorite beverage and sit back and listen.

Obviously today with all the layoff announcements the focus in the media is there. But when you listen to people who have access to WikiLeaks style info, the GM execs are panic mode and losing sleep over the new 2019 Pickup Truck line.

Why, you ask? The new face is very polarizing (I personally don't mind it when I look at it straight on) and dealer feedback from customers is very negative. But more importantly, what's really hurting these trucks in the sales dept is the COMPLETELY UNINSPIRED interior compared to the competition. Then complicate the situation further by FCA bringing out what many are calling the nicest luxury truck interior in the biz on the 2019 RAM.

So the gem we overheard last night was that GM execs have enacted an emergency program to FIX THIS SH_T. And fix it FAST!

You all know what a big truck fan I am and as we speak I'm in the market for my next one. The leading candidate right now? Even after testing the RAM, probably an F-150 King Ranch 4x4 157".

I tested the 2019 RAM Limited and Longhorn today. Lots of changes and I really wanted to fall in love with it. Drove great, but the exterior didn't exude toughness/worker and had a city slicker boy image to me. Also, the interior was a little too Wayne Newton/Vegas for me. Thought I would dig the huge center console screen but the interface was just uConnect evolved and stretched. And their active cruise with stop/go is not as sophisticated as F-150. And FOR THE LOVE OF GOD, HOW could you not have massaging seats as an option like on the F-150?! But already, a $64k RAM truck street selling price is in the high forties, which makes it very tempting, compared to high $50's for the competing F-150. But there is NO doubt if the competition was between RAM, Chevy, GM, Toyota and Nissan, the RAM beats them on ALL counts. 2nd place isn't something to be ashamed of.

But back to GM...They USED to make the second best pickup. Now it's F-150, RAM then GM in a DISTANT 3rd place.

HOW could they let that happen? How BRAIN DEAD are their execs? DEAR GM...THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT PRODUCT YOU MAKE! How could you see what's going on around you and what's happening in the marketplace and have let such a LAZY, UNINSPIRED, block of MEDIOCRITY? If I had any connection or skin in the game with GM I would be incredibly worried about the people running the ship. If they know so little about the importance of making the pickup truck line the best thing they make what OTHER decisions are the getting wrong?

When I was at the launch all I could think was WHAT A HUGE MISSED OPPORTUNITY.

So Spies, chime in and let the folks at the General where they are going wrong on their trucks...I'll get the ball rolling...what were you thinking GM not offering active cruise as an option? HELLO!

Spies, discuss...

Keeping checking back often as we are in LA all this week bringing you the best coverage of the #LAAutoShow

TomM

It is hard to deal with this when I have just recently signed a purchase order for several dozen of these trucks (They were GMC - but that is not really the issue). Just like the GMC Savanas being so far in the past - and yet they still sells well because of its strong construction -ability to handle cargo weight - and ease of repair.The problem of course is I bought these trucks for real commercial use - and for a particular reason - the extra wide space in the Cargo area for the Gm trucks - that neither other can match. Of course - that we have used GMC trucks in the past and have a good relationship with our seller also helps. The "luxury" of the interior was not even discussed - and as far as looks - so MY trucks are less likely to be stolen - a plus!

However - obviously these trucks are not all being used as trucks - but as personal transportation - and that is where It is hard to justify them. I think the Sierra looks fine enough - the Chevy not as much though - but I believe if it had an interior that competed with RAM - there is enough to say they could be best sellers. THey really really blew it with that 4 cylinder base engine - why buy reduced capacity if you don't get increased efficiency? (Frankly that never entered our discussion either since we fill these things up and need real V-8 power). But that engine belongs in the COlorado - so maybe GM might come out ahead. AS far as a new interior - at least that is something that could be more easily done.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/26/2018 8:49:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

