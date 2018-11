The dawn of the electric pickup truck is upon us, as Rivian has just unveiled their take on the segment in the R1T, which has been dubbed an ‘Electric Adventure Vehicle’ with a range of more than 400 miles (643 km) and enough room to seat five adult passengers comfortably.

The R1T is one of two all-electric cars that Rivian will showcase at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show, the other one being a fully electric SUV called R1S.