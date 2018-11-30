#LAAutoShow: STUD or DUD? What Do YOU Rate The BMW M340i Now That You Have The BEST Real-life Pics From Its Debut?

It wasn't too long ago that BMW dropped the curtains on its all-new 3-Series.



At first I was a bit disappointed. It looked more like an Infiniti Q50 or Lexus IS than a teutonic, German machine.

Los Angeles Auto Show

**READ the BMW M340i's press release HERE!

Before I passed the ultimate judgement on the latest Bimmer though, I decided to see what else the Bavarians had up their sleeve. As usual, they weren't over just yet.

That's because before the debut of the next-gen M3 and M4, the big dog for the interim will be the M340i. Boasting a six-cylinder powerplant and approaching 400 horsepower, it's going to be a lot of car to handle.

Ultimately though, one of every buyer's biggest factors for an automobile purchase is how it looks. Equipped with a more aggressive styling package, the all-new M340i may not be everyone's cup of tea. Having said that, we wanted to ask you, the Spies, what you think.

The all-new M340i. Is it a STUD or DUD?


Los Angeles Auto Show

































































Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

User Comments

johanjfl

wow! Now your are cooking BMW! Sexy, slippery and elegant...

johanjfl (View Profile)

