#LAAutoShow: The Agent's FIRST Impressions Of The Mustang Mach-E — We're Believers!

Agent00R submitted on 11/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:11:18 AM

1 user comments | Views : 562 | Category: Videos | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If there's one thing we like at AutoSpies, it's when automakers stop pulling punches and start swinging for the fences.

They gamble.

The reality is we've been keeping our eyes peeled over the past 10 years and one thing is certain. When a manufacturer plays it safe, they get crushed from a product perspective. And with Tesla bearing down on everyone, it was time for someone to bring the heat.

**READ the Ford Mustang Mach-E press release HERE!

**SEE the BEST REAL-LIFE pics of the Mustang Mach-E HERE!

From what we can tell, that's exactly what Ford's done with the launch of the Mustang Mach-E.

People will complain about it having a Mustang badge. People will chastise its looks. People will doubt its performance credentials. But one thing is certain: No other manufacturer has made an electric vehicle as compelling or as competitive to Tesla to date.

Ford accepted the challenge and delivered the goods. No ands, ifs or buts.

Simply put, the Model 3/Model Y and Mustang Mach-E have set the standard. The Audi e-tron SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQC are, frankly, embarrassing in comparison. What about the Taycan, you ask? It's just too damn expensive right now — hopefully the barrier of entry collapses, significantly. Does anyone even want to spend more than $75,000 on an electric vehicle?

We have more to share about the Mustang Mach-E. But we'll keep that for the coming days as we get even better acquainted.

Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for the latest 2019 LA Auto Show news!






#LAAutoShow: The Agent's FIRST Impressions Of The Mustang Mach-E — We're Believers!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

FAQMD

My guess is that Porsche sells more Taycans than Ford sells Mach-E's since the EV crowd is mostly located along the West Coast where there is some infrastructure and most of the EV crowd lives.

If I were an EV fan I would buy the Tesla Model 3 or the new Tesla Y when it arrives (irrespective of Elon) rather than the Ford at that price point.

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 1:51:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]