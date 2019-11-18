LAAutoShow: The Agent's FIRST Impressions Of The Mustang Mach-E — We're Believers!

If there's one thing we like at AutoSpies, it's when automakers stop pulling punches and start swinging for the fences. They gamble.



The reality is we've been keeping our eyes peeled over the past 10 years and one thing is certain. When a manufacturer plays it safe, they get crushed from a product perspective. And with Tesla bearing down on everyone, it was time for someone to bring the heat.



From what we can tell, that's exactly what Ford's done with the launch of the Mustang Mach-E.



People will complain about it having a Mustang badge. People will chastise its looks. People will doubt its performance credentials. But one thing is certain: No other manufacturer has made an electric vehicle as compelling or as competitive to Tesla to date.



Ford accepted the challenge and delivered the goods. No ands, ifs or buts.



Simply put, the Model 3/Model Y and Mustang Mach-E have set the standard. The Audi e-tron SUV and Mercedes-Benz EQC are, frankly, embarrassing in comparison. What about the Taycan, you ask? It's just too damn expensive right now — hopefully the barrier of entry collapses, significantly. Does anyone even want to spend more than $75,000 on an electric vehicle?



We have more to share about the Mustang Mach-E. But we'll keep that for the coming days as we get even better acquainted.



