#LAAutoShow: The All-new BMW X7 Has Arrived, Does It REPLACE The 7-Series SEDAN As The Flagship?

You know, I have to admit: It is a bit weird seeing a three-row BMW sport-utility vehicle.

It may take just a little bit of an adjustment to get used to.

Although it's taken way too long to see a seven-seater BMW SUV, the X7 has finally landed. While we've been wondering where the X7 has been and how long it would take for it to wind up on showrooms, we've finally got some answers

Los Angeles Auto Show

Being the first place the X7 was seen by the public, Agent 001 was like a moth on a lamp. In other words, he was all over it.

Snapping away, he managed to capture some never-before-seen details. In AutoSpies tradition, we like to see the things no one else is particularly paying attention to.

Let us know what you think of the all-new X7, below!


