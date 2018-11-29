LAAutoShow: The All-new BMW X7 Has Arrived, Does It REPLACE The 7-Series SEDAN As The Flagship?

Agent00R submitted on 11/29/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:03:08 AM
0 user comments | Views : 714 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
You know, I have to admit: It is a bit weird seeing a three-row BMW sport-utility vehicle.
It may take just a little bit of an adjustment to get used to.Although it's taken way too long to see a seven-seater BMW SUV, the X7 has finally landed. While we've been wondering where the X7 has been and how long it would take for it to wind up on showrooms, we've finally got some answersLos Angeles Auto ShowBeing the first place the X7 was seen by the public, Agent 001 was like a moth on a lamp. In other words, he was all over it. Snapping away, he managed to capture some never-before-seen details. In AutoSpies tradition, we like to see the things no one else is particularly paying attention to. Let us know what you think of the all-new X7, below!Los Angeles Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news