LAAutoShow: The ULTIMATE Family Hauler, The All-new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 S — 600+ Horsepower



Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



The new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Performance Luxury at the Highest Level The "S-Class of SUVs" meets AMG Performance Luxury: The new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is more dynamic and versatile than ever before. Imposing design, exclusive appointments, plenty of space for up to seven people and further improved driving dynamics make the GLS 63 unrivalled in the Luxury SUV segment. Superior driving performance is provided by the powerful 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with 603 hp and an integrated EQ Boost starter-generator. This ancillary unit powers the 48-volt electrical system, and its boost function provides additional power assistance at low engine speeds. The new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 also raises its dynamic capabilities thanks to its fully variable AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive, AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission and the AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL air suspension with active roll stabilization based on AMG RIDE CONTROL+.





2019 LA Auto Show







"With the new GLS 63 we are offering a vehicle to customers who won't accept compromises when it comes to versatility, effortless superiority and spaciousness. We have further increased the powertrain's efficiency in conjunction with the EQ Boost starter-alternator and 48-volt electrical system, which makes our GLS 63 the ideal companion for long distances, on a par with the S-Class, with rough-terrain attributes and space for up to seven people," says Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG GmbH. The exterior: expressive, dominant and sporty The unmistakable design of the new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 indicates the sheer power of this performance model. The AMG-specific radiator grille with vertical slats in high-gloss chrome is larger than grilles found in other AMG models. The front view also highlights the expressive hood, the heavily contoured powerdomes and the standard Dynamic LED Headlamps with Adaptive High Beam Assist. The look is reinforced by the newly designed AMG front bumper with an integrated jetwing design in high-gloss black, the front splitter, the jetwing trim strip in silver chrome and the striking side air inlets. The flared wheel arches, side skirts and mirror housings are painted in the vehicle's color, while the window surrounds are in high-gloss chrome. The newly designed AMG rear bumper emphasizes width, and a sporty diffuser dominates the rear view along with the AMG exhaust system with two rectangular corrugated twin tailpipes. As standard, the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is equipped with 21-inch AMG Multi- Spoke Wheels. Additional wheel variants with diameters of up to 23 inches are available. The GLS is given an even more distinctive character with the optional AMG Night package. Striking exterior features in high-gloss black, e.g. the A-wing trim strip and front splitter, the exterior mirror housings and the trim strip in the AMG rear bumper, exude sporty elegance. Anodized window surrounds, black-chrome twin exhaust tailpipes and the optionally available AMG light-alloy wheels painted in matte black round off this unique look. Interior: high-quality, spacious and authentically AMG The interior of the GLS 63 is spacious, displays outstanding quality and has plenty of space for up to seven people. An authentic AMG atmosphere is ensured by the AMG sports pedals in brushed stainless steel with rubber studs, illuminated door sill panels with "AMG" lettering, black floor mats with "AMG" lettering and 64-color configurable ambient lighting. High-quality materials for the dashboard and door beltlines in Nappa leather, plus high-gloss anthracite limewood trim elements, accentuate its high-end ambience. For state-of-the art operating convenience, the GLS 63 has a modern cockpit, with a high resolution 12.3" Digital Instrument Cluster and 12.3" Touchscreen Media Display, both under a single glass cover. The multimedia touch display is generous in size and has a high resolution. The AMG instrument cluster with specific content such as the RACETIMER and AMG start-up menu has a choice of four display styles – "Modern Classic", "Sport", "Discreet" and AMG-specific "Supersport". The AMG seats for the driver and front passenger ensure optimum lateral support and include an AMG- specific seat upholstery layout with an "AMG" badge in the front backrests. For first-class comfort, the multicontour seats for the driver and front passenger also feature seat climate controls and massage functions. The second-row seats are heated as standard. Seat heating is also optionally available for the third seat row. Other model-specific appointments and controls such as the 3-spoke AMG steering wheel variants provide optimized ergonomics. These steering wheels have a flattened lower section and make a strong impression with touch-control buttons, aluminium shift paddles and "AMG" lettering. The standard AMG Drive Unit steering wheel buttons help to ensure fast and precise operation of dynamic functions within close reach of the wheel. Even more space, optional comfort highlights and outstanding sound The new GLS 63 has a significantly longer wheelbase than its predecessor. The resulting increase in space particularly benefits occupants in the second seat row. Legroom here is increased by 3.4 inches when the seats are in their rearmost position, which also makes it easier to get into the vehicle. The second row features a standard bench seat, with an optional configuration featuring two individual captain's seats and armrests, enabling easy access to the third row. Optional comfort features reinforce the claim of "the S-Class among SUVs": the AIR-BALANCE package, ENERGIZING package or ENERGIZING package Plus, the Warmth and Comfort package and various packages for the rear passengers raise the level of luxury in the interior to the highest level. The optional Burmester® high-end 3D surround sound system or the Burmester® surround sound system guarantee a remarkable and top-tier sound experience. Top performer: the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with integrated starter-generator For the first time, the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine found in the Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is equipped with an integrated EQ Boost starter-generator. It unites a starter motor and an alternator in a single, powerful electric motor integrated between the engine and the transmission. This unit can provide up to an additional 21 hp of output and 184 lb-ft of torque, enabling particularly fast sprints from a standstill or sprints when overtaking. This innovative component not only supplies the 48-volt electrical system and is used as a power generator, it also performs hybrid functions. These include boost, recuperation, gliding and the virtually imperceptible restarting of the engine with the start/stop function. For the first time, the EQ Boost starter-generator is also responsible for idle speed control. This allows fuel savings that were previously reserved for high-voltage hybrid technology. Furthermore, this modern 48-volt electrical system allows for the use of new technologies. It reliably supplies the onboard electrical consumers (e.g. air conditioning and heating elements plus infotainment and assistance systems) with energy while ensuring full driving power. Other distinctive features of the AMG 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine include two turbochargers positioned inside the cylinder "V" configuration. The main advantages of this design are the compact engine construction, optimal response and low exhaust emissions. In the GLS 63 this engine develops an output of 603 hp. Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph takes 4.1 seconds, with an electronically limited top speed of 174 mph. Comfortable and dynamic: AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G The AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission (TCT = Torque Converter Transmission) ensures highly responsive acceleration with short shift times, and allows for a comfortable and fuel- efficient driving style. The transmission is optimized for the engine and promises hallmark agility when moving off from a standstill with speedy gearshifts – either automatic, or manual via the steering wheel shift paddles. Upshifts or downshifts are implemented instantly. Especially in the "Sport+" drive program and in manual mode, the transmission is very responsive. Another strength of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G are the fast multiple downshifts. For example, on kick-down, the transmission can shift directly from 9th to 5th gear or from 5th to 3rd gear. Equipped for critical limits: the air suspension with continuous damping adjustment The standard AMG RIDE CONTROL+ air suspension with special spring/damper set-up and adaptive adjustable damping ADS+ (Adaptive Damping System) combines outstanding driving dynamics with high ride comfort. It supports a driving experience that is characterized by a high level of agility, neutral cornering behavior and optimized traction. The damping characteristics can be preselected in three stages - "Comfort", "Sport" and "Sport+", allowing a clear distinction between high long-distance comfort and sporty vehicle dynamics. Thanks to pneumatic self-levelling, the GLS 63 maintains a constant vehicle level regardless of the vehicle load. The ride height is generally lowered by 0.4 inches when selecting the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Sport" and "Sport+". In the "Comfort" drive program, the vehicle is not lowered by 0.4 inches until the speed exceeds 75 mph, and is raised back to normal level when the speed falls below 44 mph. This reduces aerodynamic drag and therefore fuel consumption. In addition, handling stability is improved thanks to a lower center of gravity. To increase ground clearance on poor surfaces or for ramps, the ride height can be raised by up to 2.2 inches at the touch of a button when the engine is running – both when stationary and when driving at a speed of up to 44 mph. Intelligent and convenient: AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL roll stabilization A new feature makes a significant contribution to the AMG-specific driving dynamics: The AMG ACTIVE RIDE CONTROL active roll stabilization system, powered by the 48-volt system with two independently operating, electro-mechanical actuators at the front and rear axle. It precisely compensates body movements and ensures controllable, direct handling even at the critical limits. When cornering, active electro-mechanical stabilizers at the front and rear axle generate a fully variable control moment, which counteracts rolling movements and allows optimal self-steering and load cycle characteristics. In addition, it increases ride comfort in a straight line because stimuli from one-sided road bumps are balanced out. Movements in the body can be actively and optimally adjusted to the driving conditions. Another benefit compared with the usual hydraulic-based systems is the significantly faster response. The AMG control system can adapt the driving status to the conditions in a matter of milliseconds. High traction: AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive For maximum traction and dynamics, the new GLS 63 is equipped with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution from 0:100 to 50:50, along with an AMG electronic rear-axle locking differential. The intelligent control variably links the permanently driven rear axle with the front axle and continually calculates the ideal torque distribution – depending on the driving situation and the driver's wishes. The driver therefore benefits from the advantages of a traction-oriented all-wheel drive system, as well as those of a purely rear-wheel drive - and from excellent handling characteristics on any surface. As well as traction and lateral dynamics, the all-wheel drive system improves the longitudinal dynamics. Even more safety and comfort: the driving assistance systems The latest generation of Mercedes-Benz driving assistance for cooperative driver support is also available for the new GLS 63. These systems further enhance the level of active safety in the vehicle. As standard, this includes Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adjustment. This system uses information from LiveTraffic to recognize slow-moving traffic at an early stage and respond accordingly. With the Driving Assistance package Plus, Active Stop-and-Go Assist is substantially able to perform the tasks of keeping in lane and maintaining the safety distance with a high level of availability at speeds up to around 37 mph. Moving off can be automatic up to one minute after coming to a stop. Once the traffic jam clears, the GLS accelerates back up to the speed preset for Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with route-based speed adaptation. Even better day-to-day suitability: the MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific displays The innovative operating and display concept MBUX is standard in the GLS 63 and includes numerous AMG-specific contents. With the Widescreen Cockpit display, the instrument cluster and touchscreen multimedia display visually combine into one unit. Whether operated via the touchpad, Touch Control buttons on the steering wheel, voice control or optional gesture control: the control concept is both versatile and flexible. Numerous functions can also be activated via the intelligent voice-operated control "Hey Mercedes". The optional MBUX Interior Assist also allows intuitive, natural operation of different comfort and MBUX functions by movement recognition and gestures, creating an even closer connection between the vehicle, driver and passengers. The instrument cluster has its own specific details such as the AMG start-up menu and four selectable styles: "Modern Classic", "Sport", "Discreet" or "Supersport". When the AMG-specific DYNAMIC SELECT drive programs "Trail" and "Sand" are activated, off-road-specific settings such as slope, incline and level can be selected and displayed on the instrument cluster. The newly designed visualizations in the multimedia display allow further vehicle functions to be experienced via animated presentations. Variable driving experience: AMG DYNAMICS and AMG DYNAMIC SELECT AMG DYNAMICS encompasses the intelligent control electronics for all vehicle-specific functions that enhance agility, for example, the steering, torque distribution, all-wheel drive and active stabilizers. This control allows widely variable driving dynamics, and therefore a highly variable driving experience – from moderate to extremely dynamic. AMG DYNAMICS also provides the basis for the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving modes. The driver either selects the preconfigured mode using the AMG DYNAMIC SELECT switch, or defines the vehicle configuration himself/herself in "Individual" mode. An overview of the six driving modes: "Comfort": comfortable and fuel-efficient driving, e.g. thanks to early upshifts. Suspension and steering are set up for an emphasis on comfort.

"Sport": Sporty characteristics thanks to more agile response to accelerator pedal input, shorter shift times and earlier downshifts. More dynamic suspension setup.

"Sport+": Extremely sporty characteristics thanks to an even more agile throttle response, selective torque control for upshifts. Increased idle speed for faster pulling away. An even more dynamic setup for suspension, steering and powertrain.

"Individual": individual adjustment of the drive system, transmission, AMG DYNAMICS, suspension and exhaust system. In addition, the gliding function is available in the "Reduced" and "Moderate" drive settings.

"Trail": safe driving at maximum performance on soft, muddy or slippery ground. The suspension is raised to a higher level (2.16 inches more ground clearance). From 44 mph the suspension is automatically lowered again.

"Sand": adjustments to the suspension and the 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive are made for sporty driving on loose, sandy surfaces. The suspension is raised to a higher level (2.16 inches more ground clearance). From 44 mph the suspension is automatically lowered again. The drive modes are linked to the AMG DYNAMICS agility control, which means that the handling characteristics can be closely matched with different requirements and driving conditions. Behind the umbrella term AMG DYNAMICS are the agility functions "Basic", "Advanced" and "Pro", whose functions are automatically selected by the respective driving mode. Additionally there are the "Traction" and "Slide" levels in the off-road "Trail" and "Sand" drive programs when the ESP® is deactivated. Regardless of the selected drive program, the driver can use the buttons in the center console or the optional AMG steering-wheel buttons to directly select manual transmission mode, the preferred suspension level and also the exhaust system mode. AMG speed-sensitive sport power steering and AMG high-performance braking system The electromechanical speed-sensitive power steering features a variable ratio. It delivers direct steering action and precise feedback. The steering power assistance level is assigned to the various stages of the AMG DYNAMICS system. The configuration in "Basic" and "Advanced" is comfort-oriented. "Pro" has a configuration that supports a sporty driving style and provides more surface feedback. Great power, large brakes: the correspondingly large high-performance braking system reliably slows down this performance SUV even with heavier loads, and with short braking distances. 15.7 x 1.5 inch internally ventilated and perforated brake disks are used at the front axle, with 6-piston fixed calipers painted in grey with white AMG lettering. At the rear, the internally ventilated integral brake disks measure 14.6 x 1.3 inches and have a 1-piston floating caliper. Technical data at a glance 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Engine 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbocharging and integrated EQ Boost starter-alternator Displacement 3982 cc Output 603 hp at 5750-6500 rpm

+ up to 21 hp from EQ Boost starter-generator Peak torque 627 lb-ft at 2500-4500 rpm

+ up to an additional 184 lb-ft from EQ Boost starter-generator Drive system layout AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution Transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9G transmission Acceleration 0-60 mph 4.1s est. Top speed 174 mph* (electronically limited) The sustainable business strategy of Daimler AG To Daimler, sustainability means creating value for all stakeholders on a lasting basis: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society as a whole. The basis for this is the sustainable business strategy of Daimler. In it, the company takes responsibility for the economic, ecological and social effects of its business activities and looks at the entire value chain.



2019 LA Auto Show

































































