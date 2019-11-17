LAAutoShow: UPDATED! The BEST REAL-LIFE Pictures Of The All-new Mustang Mach-E Are HERE!

Well, Ford definitely made a splash tonight.
That's because it revealed the all-new, electric Mustang Mach-E. And, it did it right in Tesla's backyard. Literally. Merely feet from Tesla's design HQ and SpaceX HQ, the team from Detroit rolled out its first, proper electric vehicle.
2019 LA Auto Show
READ the Ford Mustang Mach-E press release
Even better, the Blue Oval did it in style. Having Hollywood A-list actor Idris Elba serve as the evening's MC, it was cool to learn that he actually worked on a Ford assembly line in Europe.
Personally, my favorite part was when the Detroit Youth Choir came onstage and sang its own rendition of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' hit "Can't hold us." Then, the Mustang Mach-E rolled out.
To see the buzz surrounding tonight's reveal, check out the FIRST batch of photos coming to you LIVE from LA.
