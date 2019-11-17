#LAAutoShow: UPDATED! The BEST REAL-LIFE Pictures Of The All-new Mustang Mach-E Are HERE!

Agent00R submitted on 11/17/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:02:44 PM

4 user comments | Views : 870 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Well, Ford definitely made a splash tonight.



That's because it revealed the all-new, electric Mustang Mach-E. And, it did it right in Tesla's backyard. Literally. Merely feet from Tesla's design HQ and SpaceX HQ, the team from Detroit rolled out its first, proper electric vehicle.

2019 LA Auto Show

**READ the Ford Mustang Mach-E press release HERE!

Even better, the Blue Oval did it in style. Having Hollywood A-list actor Idris Elba serve as the evening's MC, it was cool to learn that he actually worked on a Ford assembly line in Europe.

Personally, my favorite part was when the Detroit Youth Choir came onstage and sang its own rendition of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis' hit "Can't hold us." Then, the Mustang Mach-E rolled out.

To see the buzz surrounding tonight's reveal, check out the FIRST batch of photos coming to you LIVE from LA.

We've got plenty more pictures and video coming so keep your browsers locked to AutoSpies.com!


2019 LA Auto Show









































































































#LAAutoShow: UPDATED! The BEST REAL-LIFE Pictures Of The All-new Mustang Mach-E Are HERE!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

A Mach E with Bullitt wheels would be a delight.

A Shelby GT-E version would be fun.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2019 10:40:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

Bullitt wheels FTW!

Will be interesting to see if they loop in Shelby...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2019 10:44:47 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

I'd love to see a Shelby Aviator.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2019 11:00:28 PM | | Votes: 1   

skytop

Wasn't that Elon Musk wearing the dark sunglasses secretly taking photos of the Mach E...

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/17/2019 11:09:58 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]