LAAutoShow: WATCH The Reveal Of Tesla's EAGERLY Anticipated Cybertruck, HERE!

Here we go, Spies!



Tonight's a BIG night for Tesla. That's because tonight marks the debut of its long-awaited pick-up truck. And there's way more questions than there are answers.



WATCH the OFFICIAL livestream of Tesla's Cybertruck HERE!



As of today, Elon Musk has continued to make exceedingly bold claims about this all-new product. Now we get to see if the rubber meets the road. There's just one catch: Given Musk's previous launches for Tesla, we're betting this will be essentially a concept.



This has happened with all of Tesla's vehicles so far. And, of course, keep in mind we're still waiting on the Model Y, the Semi and the Roadster. The Cybertruck just adds to an already extensive list of products Tesla will have to figure out to scale.



Hell, we don't even know if it's possible.



Having said all of that, buckle up! I've included a link to Tesla's official livestream above. This time it's not simply playing on its website and their requiring first-party data — I assume to follow up with emails/incentives/news after tonight. In addition, I have a third-party livestream coming from a YouTube user below.



Stay tuned!









