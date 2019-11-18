#LAAutoShow: Would You Consider The Mach-E A Ponycar?

Agent009 submitted on 11/18/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:47:23 AM

9 user comments | Views : 1,096 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Following a handful of last minute leaks, Ford has finally unveiled the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, a dedicated electric SUV.

Putting the aside the obvious sullying of the Mustang name, the Mach-E is a relatively stylish crossover with an aggressive front fascia and a fully enclosed grille. The latter is surrounded by slender LED lighting units and a sporty lower bumper.

The aggressive design language continues further back as the Mach-E has a rakish windscreen, a coupe-like roofline and softly curved surfaces. The model also boasts bulging rear fenders, a dynamic greenhouse and hidden door handles that bring a touch of class to a mainstream brand.



Read Article


#LAAutoShow: Would You Consider The Mach-E A Ponycar?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

countguy

NO!

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 9:52:17 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

Jazzyjazz

NO, looks like a soccermom crossover.

Jazzyjazz (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 9:53:43 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

jeffgall

No. Ford sold out using the Mustang name. This was purely a move to add excitement on the vehicle, but the reality is Mustang purists, such as myself, do not want to see the name watered down on a SUV. I would have been ok if they just called it the Mach E and leveraged Mustang styling cues. This will just appeal to millenials and hipsters who would never would have considered a Mustang in its traditional form.

BTW, I would be ok with Ford expanding the Mustang brand with a 4 door coupe with RWD or AWD, electric or gas powered. As long as it aligned to the heritage of value priced performance with muscle car attributes. If fact, if done right, I would be first in line to buy.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 10:03:29 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

skytop

Do you believe a carousel merry go round wooden horse to be a real pony?

skytop (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 10:09:03 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

greGARYous1

Nay sayers are totally WRONG!!!!
I've owned 4 Mustang convertibles, latest 2016 Ecoboost and love the style and performance, but I need 4-doors, want utility and efficiency - electric/hybrid.

So I'm The Target Ford is after and I really like the Mach-E for everything it brings to market - style, performance, efficiency and Mustang is a Bonus! Porsche has done a great job extending the 911 design to their suv's and 4-door sedans... so why can't Ford - quit your bitching - its the future!

Im not a Tesla hater, but I dislike arrogant Big-Mouths - Elon Musk! Most of Tesla profit is selling EV credits to other automakers (Ex. FCA, ). I've looked at Tesla and the bland style and sparse interior is not for me.

I believe the Mach-E is a home run and I have already reserved my GT. I expect Ford will get over 100,000 reservations before production in late 2020.

PS. Nay sayers should just go get a Nissan Leaf or Chevy Bolt - they're worth bitching about because they suck!

greGARYous1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 10:28:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

jeffgall

Your first negative point was stating you own an EcoBoost Mustang.

Also, last time I checked, Porsche did not brand others in the lineup under the 911 name.

jeffgall (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 11:13:27 AM | | Votes: 2   

jtz7

Side profiles Hyundai Elantra Honda CH-R and this Ford.

jtz7 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 11:06:18 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

FAQMD

No ... and if you look at the stupid 15" display it is blocking the center AC vents on the dash ... can't wait for the complaints from the folk in hot climates.

Who engineered this stuff or did Ford just decided to make a bigger display than Teslas have .... ha, ha, ha

https://www.caranddriver.com/news/a29810295/2021-ford-mustang-mach-e-photos-info/

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 11:28:54 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

greGARYous1

I never said 911 BRAND... stupid (jeffgall), cant you f-ing read... I said 911 DESIGN...! "Porsche has done a great job extending the 911 design to their suv's and 4-door sedans..."

greGARYous1 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/18/2019 11:48:13 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]