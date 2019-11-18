LAAutoShow: Would You Consider The Mach-E A Ponycar?

Following a handful of last minute leaks, Ford has finally unveiled the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, a dedicated electric SUV.

Putting the aside the obvious sullying of the Mustang name, the Mach-E is a relatively stylish crossover with an aggressive front fascia and a fully enclosed grille. The latter is surrounded by slender LED lighting units and a sporty lower bumper.

The aggressive design language continues further back as the Mach-E has a rakish windscreen, a coupe-like roofline and softly curved surfaces. The model also boasts bulging rear fenders, a dynamic greenhouse and hidden door handles that bring a touch of class to a mainstream brand.