LC500 Review: Has Lexus Become So Reliant On Wizardry That They No Longer Know How To Make Car That Is A Fun To Drive?

Agent009 submitted on 12/30/2016Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:35:46 PM

3 user comments | Views : 796 | Category: Report Cards | Source: | SOURCE: www.carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Those hoping that Lexus would bring its technology-reliant ways to the LC500 will not have to walk away disappointed because the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class fighter has the silicon toys (not those kind) to rival the International Space Station.

Switches, buttons, and Lexus’ notoriously annoying touchpad infotainment system is present inside the new grand touring machine and even the LC500h, the hybrid variant, gets a nifty four speed gearbox placed aft of its CVT to reduce the nuisances of a shift-free acceleration.

In effect, it helps the LC500h have the same torque manipulation as the ten speed gearbox, the transmission its 5.0-liter V8-powered cousin, the LC500. While Lexus has yet to reveal information on an LC-F, we’d hope that product planners at Toyota’s luxury wing are wise enough to know better than to leave performance enthusiasts stranded in this segment.

 


Read Article


LC500 Review: Has Lexus Become So Reliant On Wizardry That They No Longer Know How To Make Car That Is A Fun To Drive?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Car4life1

Lexus core clients aren't looking for "fun to drive" anyway, they know where their bread and butter is

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2016 2:02:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TheSteve

Acura is also big on "I Am Tech" rather than focusing on a superb user experience. That seems to be common in many places, not just Lexus, and not just automotive. Features over functionality, or value delivered, or doing something exceptionally well.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2016 2:03:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

And yet the "tech" in Acura's cars isn't the least bit innovative.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 12/30/2016 2:34:23 PM | | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]