LC500 Review: Has Lexus Become So Reliant On Wizardry That They No Longer Know How To Make Car That Is A Fun To Drive?

Those hoping that Lexus would bring its technology-reliant ways to the LC500 will not have to walk away disappointed because the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class fighter has the silicon toys (not those kind) to rival the International Space Station. Switches, buttons, and Lexus’ notoriously annoying touchpad infotainment system is present inside the new grand touring machine and even the LC500h, the hybrid variant, gets a nifty four speed gearbox placed aft of its CVT to reduce the nuisances of a shift-free acceleration.



In effect, it helps the LC500h have the same torque manipulation as the ten speed gearbox, the transmission its 5.0-liter V8-powered cousin, the LC500. While Lexus has yet to reveal information on an LC-F, we’d hope that product planners at Toyota’s luxury wing are wise enough to know better than to leave performance enthusiasts stranded in this segment.







