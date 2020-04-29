LEAK! 2021 BMW 5 Series Breaks Cover? Killer? Or KILL IT?

Agent009 submitted on 4/29/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:16:59 PM

4 user comments | Views : 900 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift has been leaked.

The two images are giving us a close look at the front and rear-end design of the 2021 G30 BMW 5 Series LCI in M Sport Package.

What do you think of the new looks?






LEAK! 2021 BMW 5 Series Breaks Cover? Killer? Or KILL IT?

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Dull, drab facelift of a dull, drab car. Most people will be unable to know that you're driving a new 5 Series.

Manufacturers need a better cadence:

Year 1: new car
Year 3: styling nip/tuck of nose/tail features that are readily obvious.
Year 5: full reskin /greenhouse intact
Year 7: new car

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 2:31:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

FAQMD

Where's the Big new grill .... ha, ha, ha

FAQMD (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 3:00:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Car4life1

Nice 3 series

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 3:06:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

llaroo

BMW has to replace their entire Design team. Their cars are horrible designs that lack any cohesiveness

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 4/29/2020 3:53:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]