LEAK! 2021 BMW 5 Series Breaks Cover? Killer? Or KILL IT?

The 2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift has been leaked.
The two images are giving us a close look at the front and rear-end design of the 2021 G30 BMW 5 Series LCI in M Sport Package. What do you think of the new looks?
Dull, drab facelift of a dull, drab car. Most people will be unable to know that you're driving a new 5 Series.Manufacturers need a better cadence:Year 1: new carYear 3: styling nip/tuck of nose/tail features that are readily obvious.Year 5: full reskin /greenhouse intactYear 7: new car— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 4/29/2020 2:31:21 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Posted on 4/29/2020 3:00:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Posted on 4/29/2020 3:06:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Posted on 4/29/2020 3:53:28 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
