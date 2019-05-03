LEAK! Best SNEAK Shot Yet Of The Tesla Model Y? And Will It Carry The New Aggressive Pricing Just Announced?

Basing the Model Y on the same platform as the Model 3 suggests that it will be a compact crossover and it is set to have sleek styling closer to the Model 3’s than the Model X’s.

The Model Y is expected to be slightly longer than the Model 3, which measures 4690mm, but a similar width (1930mm). That makes it a similar size to the Mercedes-Benz EQC and slightly shorter than an Audi E-tron.

Musk described 2018 as the “most pivotal year” in Tesla’s history and 2019 is set to be even more important – and not just because of the Model Y. The firm has started work on its first factory in Shanghai, which gives it far greater opportunities in the world’s largest EV market. Tesla is aiming to produce 3000 Model 3s a week there when it starts production later this year. Combined with the 7000 per week target for Fremont, that would give the firm the ability to produce 500,000 Model 3s a year by early 2020.



Do you believe this sneak render is close to the final design launching in days?





