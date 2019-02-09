LEAKED: 2020 Corvette To Throttle The Italians With An 850HP 5.5 Liter V8

A chart allegedly showing General Motors' future engine offerings for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8 has made its way onto the internet, bringing with it an abundance of new rumors for the 'Vette's upcoming performance trims.

The leak comes fresh from a member of Corvette Forum, who claims to have obtained a photo showcasing the future lineup of the C8 Corvette from a "guy who knows a guy." That being said—we can't confirm the validity of the leak, however, it does tick quite a few boxes that we have been expecting to see released during the C8's lifespan.



