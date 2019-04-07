LEAKED! DETAILED Slides Detailing The All-new Land Rover Defender Reveals Critical Info...

While it was big news that Jaguar Land Rover trotted out a prototype Defender 90 at the start of the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed, we've got something a bit juicier. The cloud of secrecy surrounding the Defender is now officially dissipated.



That's because slides have leaked from an internal presentation. And, boy, they detail ALL of the critical information about the all-new Defender.



First off, there will be three variants. The 90, the 110 and the 130. The 110 arrives first, the 90 follows and then the 130 is last. Seating capacity varies. The 90 will fit six, the 110 will fit seven and the 130 will fit eight.



In terms of powerplants, there's three flavors of diesel motors. Purely guessing here, but I'd assume one will make its way stateside in form of a 3.0-liter six-cylinder diesel producing just under 300 horsepower and a whopping 479 lb.-ft. of torque. For the U.S. market I think it's safe to say most buyers will be choosing between two gasoline-powered engines: A 2.0-liter four cylinder good for about 300 horsepower and about 300 lb.-ft. of torque, and a more potent 3.0-liter six-cylinder churning out just under 400 horsepower and just a touch over 400 lb.-ft. of torque.



In terms of trim it will be interesting to see how Land Rover offers the Defender in the States. It can be optioned super basic with things like cloth seats but it can also get fully kitted out with 20-inch wheels and all the accoutrements one expects in a Land Rover product.



