LEAKED?! Did The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Steering Wheel JUST Get EXPOSED?

Fresh from the "I didn't see that coming," department, we've got our hands on a photo that may be more special than it seems — on the surface.



That's because it appears that the all-new, 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 steering wheel was just leaked. From Reddit, of all places.

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

While it may just look like a shop's rather disorganized approach to lining up parts, it turns out there may be something more here. That's because this is not an aftermarket steering wheel.

In fact, if you look closely you'll note at the bottom of the steering wheel there's a "Z." While the rest of the text is indecipherable, it looks similar to the "Z06" logo.

A little carbon fiber never hurt anyone, right, Spies?

And good look with the red center marker. Mark Donahue would be proud!


2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z06





User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The droopy design should be replaced with a proper steering wheel spokes at 3 and 9. Not sure who thought putting them at 8 and 4 was a good idea. Much like the video game interior on the new Ferrari SF90.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 11/14/2019 5:33:26 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Agent00R

I am with you, here.

I like the square shape as I've driven a handful of cars with this design and it works brilliantly.

The spokes do need work though. Very peculiar and as though someone will be driving it underhanded...

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 11/14/2019 5:43:19 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

Shape and spoke positioning give it a sense of occasion missing in some others.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 11/14/2019 5:43:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

