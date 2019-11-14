LEAKED?! Did The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Steering Wheel JUST Get EXPOSED?

Fresh from the "I didn't see that coming," department, we've got our hands on a photo that may be more special than it seems — on the surface.



That's because it appears that the all-new, 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 steering wheel was just leaked. From Reddit, of all places.



While it may just look like a shop's rather disorganized approach to lining up parts, it turns out there may be something more here. That's because this is not an aftermarket steering wheel.



In fact, if you look closely you'll note at the bottom of the steering wheel there's a "Z." While the rest of the text is indecipherable, it looks similar to the "Z06" logo.



A little carbon fiber never hurt anyone, right, Spies?



And good look with the red center marker. Mark Donahue would be proud!





