LEAKED! First REAL-LIFE Shots Of The Ford Expedition One Day Before #CAS17 Launch!

You read all about it yesterday as Ford introduced the aluminum bodied Explorer in the king of SUV country Dallas Texas.
And here it is TODAY The big daddy of all SUV the Expedition live from the Chicago Auto Show a full day EARLY! The rest of the press sites will be struggling to get at this sometime tomorrow while you can see here it right now.Frankly the competition still hasn’t caught up with the aluminum F-150, and Ford strikes another blow to the chest with an aluminum Expedition? Yeah we can say that this one will lead the class for quite sometime while the others will scramble to catch up. So look real close and take note of the details and get ready for the rest to come from Chicago! Remember you saw it here first!Chicago Auto Show Photo Gallery Chicago Auto Show Photo Gallery
