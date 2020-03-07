LEAKED: Kia K5 Pricing Comes Out - Are You Ready To Buy Two K5s Or ONE 3 Series?

Last month, the all-new 2021 Kia K5 debuted with more power, a more striking design, and all-wheel drive, as well as a new name.For the US, the new Optima has been renamed to the Kia K5 to match its South Korean counterpart. Pricing details were kept under wraps, but The Korean Car Blog has obtained documents sent to dealers that reveals the US pricing and trim details for the 2021 Kia K5.

According to the leaked document, the 2021 Kia K5 LX trim will start at $23,490 - that's only $100 more than the 2020 Kia Optima's MSRP. The LX version is powered by a 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine producing 180 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.