LEAKED! MORE 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Details Emerge Through Ordering System

If the all-new Ford Escape isn't exactly tickling your fancy, perhaps an alternative will suffice.
Rather than stray to the Jeep Renegade or Cherokee, perhaps there's something a bit more your speed in the Blue Oval.
That's where the all-new, 2021 Bronco Sport comes into the picture.
A bit more tough, its aim is to provide buyers with a 4x4 option that isn't so smiley. And, today, the folks from Juggernaut Performance have leaked out some critical details. The Connecticut-based, performance shop somehow has access to Ford's ordering system — it says it's a Ford dealer.
This is what we now know:
How does that sound so far? Like two thumbs UP or DOWN?
- 2021 Bronco Sport will have two engine options — a 1.5-liter EcoBoost and a 2.0-liter EcoBoost
- These engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, standard
- 4x4 comes standard
- There will be five trim levels (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, First Edition)
- Buyers can choose between a black or gray top
- 10 different exterior paint colors
- 3 different interior options
- 2 different 17-inch wheel/tire packages
