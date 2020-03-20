LEAKED! MORE 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Details Emerge Through Ordering System

If the all-new Ford Escape isn't exactly tickling your fancy, perhaps an alternative will suffice. Rather than stray to the Jeep Renegade or Cherokee, perhaps there's something a bit more your speed in the Blue Oval.



That's where the all-new, 2021 Bronco Sport comes into the picture.



A bit more tough, its aim is to provide buyers with a 4x4 option that isn't so smiley. And, today, the folks from Juggernaut Performance have leaked out some critical details. The Connecticut-based, performance shop somehow has access to Ford's ordering system — it says it's a Ford dealer.



This is what we now know: 2021 Bronco Sport will have two engine options — a 1.5-liter EcoBoost and a 2.0-liter EcoBoost

These engines are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, standard

4x4 comes standard

There will be five trim levels (Base, Big Bend, Outer Banks, Badlands, First Edition)

Buyers can choose between a black or gray top

10 different exterior paint colors

3 different interior options

2 different 17-inch wheel/tire packages How does that sound so far? Like two thumbs UP or DOWN?





<br>



Read Article