LEAKED! MORE Pictures Of The Next-gen BMW Z4 Emerge BEFORE The Car's #PebbleBeach Debut

Agent00R submitted on 8/18/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:51:12 PM

1 user comments | Views : 660 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Another day, another leak.

Just a typical 24 hours in the day in the life of a Spy.

In the past 24 hours, images of the all-new BMW Z4 M40i have leaked onto the web. According to Autocar, the pictures were finding their way onto Instagram. No word how they got there or who is responsible.

Monterey Car Week

What I can tell you is that Autocar is running the images, which means we're going to run them. It's not a major surprise that the Z4 images are breaking early. We've had the press release and images for at least several days now and while we make sure to respect all embargoes, we can't say the same for others.

Having said that, here's seven all-new images of the Z4 that have gone live before the embargo breaks.

Expect FULL details and plenty more images on August 23. At the rate we're going at though, it may be sooner.

Keep your browsers locked on AutoSpies.com for more Monterey Car Week coverage!


Monterey Car Week

















Read Article


LEAKED! MORE Pictures Of The Next-gen BMW Z4 Emerge BEFORE The Car's #PebbleBeach Debut

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

Is that the 2003 model by mistake?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 8/18/2018 4:06:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]