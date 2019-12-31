LEAKED! Someone Intimately Involved With The All-new Ford Bronco Just RISKED It ALL!

One of the most exciting all-new products that has buzz today is the upcoming Ford Bronco. As I've noted previously, it's one of the top vehicles I am constantly receiving inquiries about.



What I find amazing is the variety of folks interested in it too.



**See the BEST real-life pictures of the Ford Bronco R HERE!



The all-new Bronco has the attention of men and women, young and old. The latest Ford truck does not discriminate.



After a bit of quiet time, I am happy to report we've got some news related to the nameplate. That would be what's purported to be a leaked shot of a key part. That would be the all-new Bronco's headlight. Recall, the Bronco R didn't reveal key components but rather a rough shell.



Posted to a Bronco-specific forum, Bronco6G, it is said to come from someone working on the Bronco project. And this is not a "baby" Bronco headlight. This is the big daddy.



If true, we give the person props for doing so but we're thinking this was highly risky given the extremely tight-lipped nature of Ford around this specific project.









