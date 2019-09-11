LEAKED! The All-new Genesis GV80's Interior Gets EXPOSED Before Its Reveal — Spy Shots Uncover EVERYTHING!

Agent00R submitted on 11/9/2019Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:26:49 PM
1 user comments | Views : 814 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: www.bobaedream.co.kr
I have a new theory, Spies.
I am pretty sure that BMW and Hyundai's Genesis have been working together in some capacity.They've been in cahoots to see which automaker could take longer to develop and productize a sport-utility vehicle.LEAKED! Genesis GV80 InteriorThe Genesis GV80 is on the way and over the past few months some leaks have revealed to us the exterior design. But, what about its interior?Well, its day has come. Thanks to a Korean-based automotive website, all-new spy shots fully reveal the GV80's interior. While none of the screens are powered up or shot at an angle we can get a great look, it's the best look at this all-new Genesis' interior. NOTE: See the rotary dial to select gears, the use of a touchscreen for what I assume are HVAC controls, check out the leather-stitched dashboard peeking out from under camouflage, etc.It's clearly taking a lot of inspiration from the Hyundai Palisade but has some added refinement in Genesis' own way.According to reports, the GV80 is expected to be revealed November 28.LEAKED! Genesis GV80 Interior Read Article
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Not terrible.Not novel.Not moved.Meh. OK— MDarringer (View Profile)
Not terrible.Not novel.Not moved.Meh. OK
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 11/9/2019 8:45:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news