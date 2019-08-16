LUCKY To Be Alive! Dale Earnhardt Jr., His Wife And Daughter All SURVIVE Plane Crash...

It is easily one of the top worst situations to be on this green Earth. No one ever wants to be involved in a plane crash.



Unfortunately for Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family, they just went through this ordeal yesterday afternoon.



Earnhardt Jr., his wife, his one-year-old daughter and the family's pooch were being flown by two pliots into Tennessee's Elizabethton Municipal Airport. Something obviously went astray and the Cessna Citation ran off the roadway, crashed through a fence and came to a rest off a main road. Then, the plane burst into flames.



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be investigating the crash.



Remarkably, a bystander captured footage of what appears to be the family and pilots walking off the burning wreck. According to reports, it seems that everyone involved was not suffering major injuries but did walk away with scrapes/burns/bruises/etc.



We hope everyone has a speedy recovery.







Dale Earnhardt Jr., famed NASCAR driver, and his wife were involved in a private jet crash in east Tennessee and escaped serious injury, officials said Thursday.



Elizabethton Fire Chief Barry Carrier told CNN affiliate WJHL that Earnhardt and his wife, Amy, were on the plane that crashed at Elizabethton Municipal Airport. Local police said the plane ran off the runway upon landing at 3:38 p.m. ET.



The FAA said two pilots and three passengers were aboard.

The plane's tail number was N8JR, the FAA said. During his career, Earnhardt drove a car with the number 8 for many years...







