Laid Off Employees Can Lose Severance Package If They Talk About Issues At Tesla

Language in a confidential severance agreement Tesla Inc.

is using as part of the biggest job cut in its history is likely to deter dismissed employees from going public with worker safety concerns, according to employment-law experts.

A proposed severance agreement Tesla presented to one of the more than 3,000 workers dismissed last week required acknowledgment that the employee “had the opportunity to raise any safety concerns, safety complaints, or whistleblower activities against the company, and that if any safety concerns, safety complaints, or whistleblower activities were raised during your employment, they were addressed to your satisfaction.”



User Comments

carloslassiter

EVERY company in the world does this anytime they lay off ANYONE, not that I'd expect the guys in this forum to know that.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2018 5:23:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

Yup. The law says we owe ya little or nothing, but in exchange for your co-operation, we'll make it worth your while. Agreed? Sign here. Being packaged out can be rather appealing!

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/18/2018 5:56:53 PM | | Votes: 1   

