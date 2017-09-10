Lamboghini Plans To Follow Urus SUV With A 4 Door Sport Sedan

Concept work on an all-new Lamborghini for launch around 2021 is understood to have begun.

It is part of Lamborghini boss Stefano Domenicali’s plan to set out a roadmap for sustainable growth after the Urus SUV is launched later this year.

A fourth line – beyond the Huraca´n and Aventador supercars, as well as the Urus – has long been the subject of debate at the firm. Discussions have centred on how Lamborghini could take advantage of platform developments at the Volkswagen Group to make profitable cars despite its relatively low volumes.



User Comments

MDarringer

The time for an Estoque was when the concept came out.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 8:18:26 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

